EPCSO offers seven free spay and neuter dates in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is once again offering several dates for their free spay and neuter program for eligible residents of El Paso County in July.

The program is open to residents of Horizon City, Vinton, Socorro, Anthony, Clint, San Elizario, and residents of other unincorporated areas within El Paso County.

Animals that are already spayed or neutered can also receive their microchip, rabies, and booster shots for free. Appointments are limited to the first 20 pets per event.

If you are planning on taking your pet for free services, you must schedule an appointment first by calling (915) 886-2724, (915) 851-0191, or (915) 856-4875. Services are only available by appointment.

July Schedule