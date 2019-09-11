El Paso’s new spokespup needs a name

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Animal Services has adopted a new puppy. This cute and cuddly dog isn’t a stray or a lost dog, but rather a new mascot that will begin educating the community on animal welfare topics and services provided by the Animal Services Department.

The problem is — the dog needs a name.

Animal Services has narrowed the choice down to three names: Franklin, Sunny, and Wilson. They’re asking the community to vote by visiting the Animal Services Facebook page (or directly by ballot) before September 16 to cast your vote.

The name of the new mascot and the mascot itself will be unveiled at a special “Mutts & Mascots” adoption event on Saturday, September 21.

The event will feature $1 adoptions for all Animal Services pets, along with several mascot presentations to include the microchipping and vaccination of our new mascot, and a dance contest.