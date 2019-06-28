El Paso ranked most affordable major U.S. city in new study

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun City has earned yet another distinction for its low cost of living.

Move.org recently ranked El Paso as the most affordable major U.S. city with a $1,182.96 average monthly cost of living.

According to a news release, the listing was made based on the average monthly expenses of one-bedroom apartments, utilities, internet, gasoline and water.

“El Pasoans know that we are one of the best cities to live in and we’re becoming even more dynamic every year because we are investing in ourselves,” City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said.

The city also ranked among the top 20 most affordable college towns, and was recognized for its abundance of outdoor activities.

“Our low cost of living, extraordinary workforce, and our focus to deliver exceptional service that support a high quality of life for our community continues to draw nationwide commendations,” Gonzalez said.

Lincoln, Neb., Toledo, Ohio, and Wichita, Kan. joined El Paso atop the list. The least affordable cities on the ranking include San Francisco, New York City, and San Jose.

