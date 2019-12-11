El Paso Museum of Art acquires two new sculptures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two new sculptures from Los Angeles based artist Beatriz Cortez were recently acquired by the El Paso Museum of Art.

Seventy Six Point Cosmic Shield and The Beast by Beatriz Cortez were selected by EPMA members at this year’s Members’ Choice, held on December 5.

Cortez, who is based in Los Angeles, but is a native of El Salvador, is known for creating science fiction based art pieces and architectural designs.

The Beast by Beatriz Cortez

Museum curators say her interactive sculptures challenge canonical ideas of modernity and reveal the indigenous roots of Western ideas. Seventy Six Point Cosmic Shield exposes the nomadic origins of housing structures associated with 1960s Utopic architecture. The Beast, a modified pinball machine, traces a migrant’s journey and toys with the colonial spirit traditionally grounding many versions of the game.

“EPMA is thrilled to have acquired Beatriz Cortez’s exceptional sculptures. This is a significant addition to our core collection areas, reinforcing our mission to provide a stimulating and inspiring for all audiences,” said El Paso Museum of Art Interim Director Dr. Vladimir von Tsurikov. “Additionally, the acquisition diversifies the collections through the celebration and representation of a female artist of color.”

Founded in 1959, the El Paso Museum of Art was born from a need to house a significant donation of European Baroque and Renaissance works to the City of El Paso by the Samuel Kress Foundation. Over time, this seed collection grew to include over 7,000 works. The mission of the El Paso Museum of Art is to collect, preserve, interpret, and exhibit works of art that support and illuminate the Museum’s permanent collection of American, European, and Mexican art.

The 2019 Members’ Choice acquisition is provided by the Robert U. and Mabel O. Lipscomb Foundation Endowment.