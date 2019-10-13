El Paso marching bands wow crowds at UIL Regional Contest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local marching bands showed off their hard work Saturday at the Socorro Activities Complex for this year’s UIL Regional Marching Band Contest.

Each group had eight minutes to show their best work to the judges and crowd. They were then graded for their music and overall production. The top bands will now advance to the UIL Area Contest October 26 at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.

Schools advancing to the Area contest include the following Ysleta ISD schools: Bel Air, Del Valle, Hanks, Parkland, Eastwood, and Ysleta High Schools. Six Socorro ISD schools also advanced to the Area competition. They include El Dorado, Montwood, Eastlake, Socorro, Americas, and Pebble Hills High Schools. Anthony High School is also moving forward according to the school’s Twitter account.

A list of qualifying El Paso ISD schools was not immediately available.