El Paso Ice Cream Festival returns this month

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Live and Dubow House Creative Services are excited to announce the return of the fourth annual El Paso Ice Cream Festival presented by Big Boy Concessions at the El Paso Convention Center on ‘Sundae', June 30, 2019, from 12 PM to 6 PM.

The El Paso Ice Cream Festival is one of the largest family-friendly summer events in the city and will feature dozens of sweet treats including ice cream concoctions, sundaes, floats, paletas, popsicles and more from national and local vendors.

Guests ages 21 and up can also enjoy beer, Fruitiki margaritas, Smirnoff Ice fizzy floats and other delicious adult beverages.

Ticketholders can participate in free games and activities and enjoy live entertainment with, D.J.s ice cream inspired art, mascots and special guests. Children can explore and navigate through the Kids Zone by InterXtreme with Go Karts, a variety of inflatables, bounce houses, balloon twisters and face-painters for purchase.

General Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older and children 12 and under are free.

Tickets include a festival gift (while supplies last) and access to free activities and festival entertainment. Guests can purchase TFCU tickets at the event which can be used to purchase ice cream, food, beverages and other items.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information about El Paso Ice Cream Festival and to purchase tickets, go to icecreamfestep.com.