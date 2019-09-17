El Paso high school students invited to design 2020 “I Voted” stickers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Elections Department is reaching out to local high school students in hopes of getting them involved in the political process.

This year, the elections department is holding a contest for the 2020 “I Voted” sticker. The winning design will be made into the sticker that is distributed at all Early Voting and Election day polling sites during the 2020 elections.

The contest is open to all high school students in the county. The deadline to submit designs is October 31, 2019.

“The El Paso County Elections Department is excited to continue working with high school students and encouraging their participation in the electoral process,” said Lisa Wise, Elections Administrator

Once all participating designs are submitted, a first, second and third place design will be selected by a distinguished panel of judges. Judging will be based on the artistic skill, theme, and uniqueness of the design.

Participants must agree to the contest official rules and submit their design by completing an “I Voted” Sticker Design Entry Form. All submissions must be made via e-mail, epelections@epcounty.com by 4:45 p.m. on October 31, 2019. More information is available on the El Paso County Elections Department website at www.epcountyvotes.com.