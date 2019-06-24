El Paso claims All-America City Social Media Award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso claimed the Social Media Award at this year’s All-America Cities competition by the National Civic League after a weekend of presentations in Denver, Colorado.

Although the City of El Paso was not named an All-America City, the City won the All-America City Social Media Award for coverage before and during the competition.

“I know the team worked hard and gave it their all. I am very proud of the time and effort put into this competition,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “They represented El Paso in an exceptional manner!”

El Paso was previously named an All-America City in 1969, 2010, and most recently in 2018.

The All-America City award is presented to the top 10 communities that demonstrated trailblazing efforts that tackle local issues through civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness, and innovation.

Twenty cities including El Paso were vying for honors this year. Those cities included: Battle Creek, Michigan; Clinton, North Carolina; Cornelius, Oregon; Doral, Florida; Dubuque, Iowa; Edinburg, Texas; Gothenburg, Nebraska; Hallandale Beach, Florida; Lancaster, Texas; Livingston County, New York; Mission, Texas; Ontario, California; Pasco, Washington; Rancho Cordova, California; Rock Hill, South Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; Sumter, South Carolina; West Hollywood, California; Wichita, Kansas.

The theme for this year’s award was “Creating Healthy Communities through Inclusive Civic Engagement.” The awardees are cities that have demonstrated inclusive decision-making processes to create healthy communities for all residents, particularly for populations currently experiencing poorer health outcomes.