El Paso barbers compete in world competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A group of talented, local barbers is headed to Connecticut to join about 10,000 barbers from across the world at the CT Barber expo.

Instagram sensation Papito and his team at Blessed Barber Studio will be attending this year's expo. Papito has 169,000 followers on Instagram and now trains other barbers across the country. The Blessed Barber Studio Team team said they're taking the best service in El Paso to compete for the biggest title.

There are several different categories at the CT Barber Expo that will be awarded during the 2019 Barber Grammys. Those categories include the cleanest fade, low fade with beard, best design, lady barber and duplicate.

One of those categories is the fastest fade, a category Papito is certain that Blessed Barber Studio's Marcus Jones will win. "I know for a fact, you know, there's no other barber that can cut faster than Marcus," Papito old us.

The competition will be held on May 18-20 with awards being handed out at the end of each day's session.