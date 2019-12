EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An Army veteran in El Paso married the love of his life while parachuting thousands of feet in the air.

Sunnydale Hyde says he met his wife Ramona after moving to the Sun City. He currently works as a parachute demonstrator and travels across the country jumping into stadiums.

Sunnydale tells KTSM that it just made sense to do a parachute jump for his wedding.