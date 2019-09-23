Eagle Scout project honors shooting victims on Mt. Cristo Rey

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For Jordan Strathman, climbing and worshiping at Mt. Cristo Rey has been part of his life since he was a child.

When the time came for the Cathedral High School senior to decide what he’d like to do for his Eagle Scout Project, he immediately thought of a way to the victims of the August 3 shooting at his favorite sacred place.

“When I was younger especially, I came a lot. I would hike up with my family,” Jordan recalls. “We’d just go pray at the top.”

It was the perfect setting for Jordan to honor the victims of the August 3 mass shooting. Jordan decided he would build a shelter to remember them by.

“Mt. Cristo Rey means a lot to me, at the top, it just really unifies the community between El Paso, Juarez, and New Mexico,” said Jordan.

Jordan, who is the captain of the Cathedral Fighting Irish football team, enlisted the help of his teammates on Sunday to begin carrying materials that will soon become a resting point and workspace for first responders.

“They’re just really good teammates, instead of relaxing on a Sunday morning they came out here to help me with my project,” Jordan said of his Cathedral football teammates.

Local company Hardy Drilling also helped Jordan with his Eagle Scout Project, donating $50,000 worth of labor for free. The shelter will feature a picnic table and benches along the trail of the mountain.

“This mountain — I feel like it unites the community and God’s here, it’s a very holy place, I just thought it was a good way for me personally, I guess, just in memory of all those lives,” said Jordan.

Jordan says his project should be completed within the next month. He is working with the Mt. Cristo Rey Restoration Committee to ensure its completion. A commemorative plaque will be placed at the site at the completion of the work.