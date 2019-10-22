Don Haskins Center Cirque du Soleil tickets on sale this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tickets for the March 2020 performances of the wildly popular Cirque du Soleil show, OVO, go on sale to the public this week.

In 2017, OVO made it’s El Paso debut at the Don Haskins Center during an eight-day run. The show will return to the Sun City on March 12-15, 20120 for six performances.

A cast of 52 performing artists from 14 countries make up the OVO experience. Many of the performers specialize in acrobatics, tumbling, and aerial performances.

Advance tickets are on sale for OVO for Cirque Club members as of Monday, October 21. Tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday, October 25, 2019, at www.cirquedusoleil.com/ovo . Tickets starting at $35 for adults (subject to change) and $24.50 for children. Senior, military, student discounts and family packs are available.