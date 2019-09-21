Del Sol Medical Center harvests their cutest crop to date!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The labor and delivery unit at Del Sol Medical Center are harvesting their cutest crop to date!

In the spirit of the upcoming fall season, all newborns were dressed as little pumpkins, giving the hospital its very own pumpkin patch. As part of the festivities, medical staff delivered the little ones to their families donning pumpkin hats.

Yvonne Estrada, Administrative Director of Women’s Services, says this is the hospital’s way of gifting special moments to patients and their families.

“Today we are celebrating our pumpkin path babies. We decided that we were going to dress our babies in fall attire to celebrate their birthday at the start of the fall season,” Estrada said.

She adds that the hospital staff enjoys taking part in the festivities because it allows them to show patients how much they care for their experience. It’s also a nice way to wrap up one of the most memorable moments in a parent’s life.