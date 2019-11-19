City of El Paso unveils annual Gift Giving Tree

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso kicked off the season of giving Monday, unveiling their annual gift-giving tree in a ceremony at City Hall.

The giving tree is decorated with tags from organizations like the YMCA and the Opportunity Center. Each tag represents a different person or group who could use a little help this holiday season.

“We’re not just engaging one group. This is about folks that are homeless. This is about folks that are recovering from an event of domestic violence in their life. This is about helping our furry friends in El Paso as they need as much help as anyone else. This is really about giving back wherever your heart says you should,” said Nichole Ferrini, Director of Community and Human Development with the City of El Paso.

This is the 30th annual Gift Giving Tree, a project of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, and hosted by the City of El Paso. If you are interested in sponsoring a recipient, stop by City Hall from now until December 6 to pick up a tag.