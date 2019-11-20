Chihuahuan Desert exhibit opens at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Long before the first settlers in our region, many different species of animals roamed this area of the Chihuahuan Desert.

The El Paso Zoo opened their new exhibit Tuesday, which will give El Pasoans and visitors to the Sun City a glimpse into the origins of our natural habitat.

The new Chihuahuan Desert exhibit is 2.3 acres of once-native animals like large cats parrots. The area is part of the voter-approved 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

“What you’re gonna see when you come out here is jaguars, cougars, pronghorn things that used to be in the desert that really aren’t anymore and it gives us an opportunity to really delve in the conservation in a whole different level especially when natives and things that used to be here,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “There are lots of smaller species, mud turtles, different things that are having trouble existing out there and so it gives us a great opportunity to help with those.”

The new exhibit is in the oldest section of the zoo. More animals will be added soon, including two new jaguars who will be introduced to each other with hopes they’ll start a new family.