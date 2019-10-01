Carnival-themed restaurant is hidden Central El Paso gem

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re looking for a place to eat, a hidden gem in Central El Paso may have exactly the thrills you’re looking for.

The Wrap & Roll is a carnival-themed restaurant that serves up their fresh take on hot dogs, hamburgers, and homemade funnel cake. You can even dine in the restaurant’s roller coaster seat.

The owners of the place also own Monteleone’s Italian Restaurant, saying the idea for the circus-like environment came from working in Hollywood.

“It’s something that I always liked as a kid so I thought okay let’s go ahead and make this happen. I worked for Universal Studios in Hollywood so I’ve done sets and things so I started buying the stuff and putting it all together,” owner Gary Monteleone said.

Monteleone is also looking into opening a drive-in theater to show vintage horror movies soon.

If you’d like to check out Wrap & Roll, head over to 512 North San Marcial Street.