Canutillo ISD partners with Project Vida for new healthcare center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Canutillo community is getting greater access to healthcare thanks to a partnership between the Canutillo Independent School District and Project Vida health center.

Tuesday, they opened the Canutillo Northwest Health Center. The new center will provide convenient access to primary healthcare and behavioral health to patients of all ages.

"It is open to the entire community. From birth to geriatric, We are open for anyone who is in need of service," Monica Reyes, Executive Director of CISD Student Support Services said. "Not every school district in the entire nation can say that they have actually partnered and taken a front role in providing health care for their community"

The new center is located at 7000 Fifth Street in Canutillo. They're open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Behavioral Health services are available on Thursday.