‘Brave the Shave’ event to raises awareness of childhood cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some El Pasoans shaved their heads for a good cause this Sunday.

El Paso Children’s Hospital teamed up with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for the “Brave the Shave” benefit to raise awareness and funding for childhood cancer research.

The event was held at the International Museum of Art on Montana Avenue. KTSM spoke with one woman who ‘Braved the Shave’ in honor of a childhood friend and her grandparents.

“I feel great. It was very empowering to shave your head. It was awesome. I hope that other children have that much empowerment if they have to shave their head because of cancer treatment,” said Kendall Thornberg.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. St. Baldrick’s also teams with El Paso Children’s Hospital to secure funding for local cancer researches.