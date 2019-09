EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunday was the day El Pasoans refer to as “915 Day.” The day is meant to celebrate all things El Paso, with a nod to our area code.

At the Hospitals of Providence, babies were welcomed into the world with special 915 gear to celebrate the big day. Isabella was born at 7:33 a.m. and was quickly adorned with her official 915 onesie to celebrate the big day.