Award-winning actress Kathleen Quinlan to appear at Plaza Classic Film Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated actress Kathleen Quinlan will be a special guest at the 12th annual Plaza Classic Film Festival on August 9.

Quinlan will appear for on-stage interviews with Apollo 13 at 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, and the drama Clara’s Heart at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at the Plaza Theater.

Kathleen Quinlan received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her nuanced portrayal of Marilyn Lovell (opposite Tom Hanks’ astronaut Jim Lovell) in Ron Howard’s thrilling Apollo 13, about the NASA crew that narrowly escaped death on an aborted mission to the moon. She plays the aggrieved mother of a 12-year-old Neil Patrick Harris in Clara’s Heart, which features a screenplay (and cameo) by Mark Medoff, the Tony Award-winning Las Cruces, N.M., playwright and longtime New Mexico State University professor who died April 23.

Quinlan’s appearance is part of the Plaza Classic’s tribute, Mark Medoff: A Brilliant Mind. It includes screenings of his Oscar-nominated Children of a Lesser God and City of Joy. Ms. Quinlan stars in the forthcoming Walking With Herb, Medoff’s final screenplay.

Both on-stage interviews will be conducted by NMSU film professor and Walking With Herb director Ross Marks, Mark Medoff’s son-in-law.

Kathleen Quinlan made her screen debut in George Lucas’ American Graffiti. Her numerous film credits include I Never Promised You a Rose Garden (for which she received a Golden Globe nomination), Independence Day, Oliver Stone’s The Doors and Twilight Zone: The Movie. Quinlan, who is married to actor/designer Bruce Abbott, has had starring roles on TV’s Family Law and Prison Break.

Her stage credits include Les Liaisons Dangereuses at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles and a Theater World Award-winning performance in Joseph Papp’s Public Theater production of Taken In Marriage.

Tickets for Apollo 13 are $10. Tickets for Clara’s Heart are $8. They go on sale, along with the rest of this year’s Plaza Classic movies, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 at the Plaza Theatre Box Office (no service charges apply) and Ticketmaster.com (service charges apply).

Quinlan joins a guest roster that includes husband-and-wife Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross, and author Victoria Riskin, the daughter of Hollywood legends Fay Wray and Robert Riskin. Among the more than 90 announced titles this year are Some Like It Hot, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Mary Poppins, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Star Is Born (the Judy Garland version), King Kong, The Right Stuff, Steel Magnolias, The Wizard of Oz and La La Land.

Festival Passes are available at plazaclassic.com/tickets or by calling 915-533-4020.