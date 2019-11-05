Author of renowned 1988 D.C. hardcore punk book to speak at Eloise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Before grunge and emo became mainstream in the early to mid-1990s, there was the Washington D.C. hardcore punk scene that bore independent music label Dischord Records and seminal acts such as Bad Brains, Rites of Spring, Minor Threat and later Fugazi.

El Pasoans will now have a chance to experience primary source documents and photos from the era, more than 30 years since they were initially published.

Released in 1988, Banned in DC, a self-published book by Cynthia Connolly, and co-authored by Connolly, Leslie Clague and Sharon Cheslow brought first-hand accounts of the early days of the punk movement that influenced musicians for the next three decades. The book contains hundreds of photos, flyers and stories about the bands, venues and people who attended the shows.

The D.C. scene embodied a spirit of DIY that has become synonymous with punk and has continued to influence many regional punk scenes around the world. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and members of El Paso’s At The Drive-In have all cited D.C. scene bands as influential in their musical tastes and styles.

Connolly is embarking on a tour of the Southwest to bring the stories and documents to El Paso, Marfa, and Santa Fe. Her tour will stop at Eloise, owned by former At the Drive-In guitarist Jim Ward and his wife Kristine on Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

She will present a slideshow sharing stories and images of her experiences leading to her involving with a very small group that influenced a world-wide music movement by using her personal collection of letters, photos and notes.

Now in its seventh edition, Connolly undertook the laborious task of recreating the book, working to restore many of the deteriorated negatives used to make the printing plates. The latest edition has an eight-page afterword explaining how and why the book came together in the late 80s.

WHAT: Banned in DC slideshow, talk and book signing

WHEN: Thursday, November 14, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Eloise Restaurant and Bar, 255 Shadow Mountain Drive

COST: $10 suggested donation