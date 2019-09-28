Austin’s Mariachi band brings culture, tradition to Central El Paso school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Austin High School is home to many organizations and groups, but when one group of students wanted to share their love of music, they took matters into their own hands.

The students gathered together to start the Mariachi band on their own, going from a school club to an integral part of the Austin High experience.

“I love mariachi I always loved mariachi my family is very Mexican and traditional so I grow up around mariachi and now being able to play is really great,” said Mariachi musician Ydaly Gutierrez.

“Within schoool, its definitely like the last pep rally we had. We played a song and everyone was dancing in the stands and the floor, so we had a very good reaction.”

The mariachi program is now entering their second year as an official school class and they’re growing rapidly.

“The uniforms, fine arts has offered to graciously pay for them. So its really awesome, the kids are excited they’re going to give us 20 trajes (uniforms).”

From performing at school events such as pep rallies, to even playing at restaurants and house parties, the high school band is receiving professional-level prase.

“I love it because I learn from my students and it’s always the students who start it. It’s humbling because I get to be their teacher, but they’re also teaching me at the same time,” Mariachi and Orchestra Director Christina Hernandez.