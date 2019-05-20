Artists, El Pasoans enjoy Spring 'Art in the Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Crowds of crafty El Pasoans painted the town red this weekend at the biannual "Art in the Park" event in Central El Paso.

The free event is held at Memorial Park every spring and fall. It includes arts and crafts, handmade artwork for sale and other activities which made a fun day out with the family.

"We have arts and crafts vendors, all handmade items, woodwork, crochet, all kinds of artwork, beautiful artwork," El Paso Recreation specialist Sergio Gonzales said.

Art in the park has been held each year for more than four decades. This year's event wrapped up on Sunday, but if you missed it, you'll have another chance in October.