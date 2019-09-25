2019 Chalk the Block lineup announced

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 12th Annual Chalk the Block is scheduled to take place in just over two weeks and it should be bigger and better than ever. This year’s festival will take place from October 11 to the 13th in the downtown Arts Festival Plaza.

Tuesday, the artist-lineup was announced by the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department. The artists and installations include new names and old artists with a new twist.

Most notably, Squonk, the Pittsburg, Pennsylvania musical art group will be returning in 2019 with a new show. The group was a fan-favorite in 2017 when they performed the ‘Cycle Sonic: Squonk Opera.’ This year, their installation is called ‘Pneumatica: Squonk’

The free event features temporary interactive art installations, live dance and theatrical performances, live bands, and food vendors. The largest public arts festival is celebrating its 12th year in downtown with the following interactive installations and performances.

Los Trompos: Creators: Esrawe + Cadena; Owners: Dte Energy Beacon Park Foundation and the Downtown Detroit Partnership

Red, White, Blue-Green: Julia Jamrozik and Coryn Kempster, Buffalo, New York

Pneumatica: Squonk, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Painted Pianos: Various Artists, El Paso

Mural Walk: Curated by Kalavera Culture Shop, Various Artists, El Paso











“When we started there were 12 artists and 5,000 people attending. We have steadily grown to include more than 200 artists, vendors and musicians and installations from around the world,” said Museums and Cultural Affairs Event and Production Coordinator Ismael Acosta. “This year’s festival will bring new and exciting guest artists and continue the high-quality entertainment we have come to expect from Chalk the Block.”



In addition, 52 artists will create masterpieces with chalk on the pedestrian pathway between Southwest University Park and the El Paso Convention Center. Visitors can enjoy the City’s museums as both the El Paso Museum of Art and El Paso Museum of History, will be open extended hours during the festival.

Chalk the Block is a collaborative event put together by the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department and the El Paso Community Foundation. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and an award from the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Since it began, Chalk the Block has become one of El Paso’s premiere events and the largest free three-day public arts festival in the Southwest region drawing more than 40,000 people every year.

For more information on Chalk the Block, visit www.chalktheblock.com.