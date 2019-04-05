Skip to content
Positively El Paso
Local artist brings art class to El Paso Children’s Hospital oncology patients
They’re not kitten! Alamo Drafthouse has fun day planned for you and your furry friend!
El Paso’s Chihuahuita turns 200, ranked among nation’s friendliest neighborhoods
Artists, El Pasoans enjoy Spring ‘Art in the Park
‘Kangaroo Care Awareness Day’ promotes skin-to-skin contact with newborns, parents
More Positively El Paso Headlines
Borderland teens practice law in program offered by El Paso municipal court
Khalid Foundation gives three $10,000 scholarships to El Paso teens
Student’s school project honors late El Paso sheriff’s deputy
Ice cream shop to employ locals with special needs
San Elizario soccer team celebrates state win at pep rally
Baby ocelot kittens born at El Paso Zoo
Green Bay Packers send care package to students of teacher killed on Thanksgiving
Border AIDS Partnership raises funds during ‘Dining for Vida’
Khalid releases sophomore album “Free Spirit,” honored with six Billboard Award nominations
iFly opens in El Paso