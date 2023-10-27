Paw Patrol Live Heroes Unite Ticket Giveaway

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
79°
Sign Up
El Paso
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Small Town Spotlight
Small-Town Spotlight Quiz
Hispanic Heritage Month
Dying For Answers
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 10, 2023
Top Stories
Retired teachers hope for long awaited pension adjustment
Longtime City Hall staffer Gutierrez announces bid …
Maine shooting brings conflicting ideas on solution …
Video
Docs: Shooting at Labor Day house party began with …
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Forecasters caught off guard by Hurricane Otis, which …
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Tammy strengthens in the Atlantic; Otis …
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Lingering rain chances
Storms possible late Monday; chilly winds and t-showers …
Video
When will it feel like winter? NOAA updates holiday …
Video
This is how we do it at CW39 Houston! | Montell Jordan …
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 10, 2023
Top Stories
NIT will no longer guarantee tournament spots for …
Top Stories
Thursday night football: Pebble Hills secures playoff …
Video
FC Juárez secures 3-2 win over Atlético de San Luis
UTEP grabs 37-34 comeback win over Sam Houston
Video
‘We are still a work in progress’: Injuries hindering …
Video
Living Local
YMCA Turkey Trot 2023
Food Truck Friday
Burrell Expert Tips from Your DOc
Mindful Mondays
Puppy Picks 2023
One Source FCU Financial Fridays
Clear the Shelters 2023
Small Town Spotlight 2023
Estela’s Estrellas KTSM
Vado Speedway
El Paso ISD Education Minute
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Events Calendar
Top Stories
Longtime City Hall staffer Gutierrez announces bid …
Top Stories
Docs: Shooting at Labor Day house party began with …
NMDOH: Say ‘Boo to the Flu’ getting free flu vaccinations …
Remains of 30 unclaimed bodies buried at Las Cruces …
Video
Tako Tako Tacos: Putting a new twist on authentic …
Video
The More You Know
Studio 9
UFG 2023
Contests
Paw Patrol Live Heroes Unite Ticket Giveaway
Wall of Honor Photo Sweepstakes
Skinny’s BBQ Forecast Contest
Dine with Nine
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
TransPerfect Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Paw Patrol Live Heroes Unite Ticket Giveaway
Latest from Border Report
Busy border roadway in Tijuana to become one-way …
Expect more cops on streets of Tijuana for Halloween
Fewer work-seeking men migrating to US, research …
Two injured in Tijuana installing giant ‘Catrina’
CBP revamps fight against fentanyl crisis
CBP boss leery of cartels’ alleged ban on fentanyl
Cornyn, Cruz to lead GOP tour of South Texas border
Disaster declaration for border ‘sewage crisis’ sought
‘Suspicious’ spare tire had 100 pounds of narcotics
Dallas couple allegedly passes man as child at border
Border Report