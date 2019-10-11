Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
2 injured in Lower Valley shooting
Top Stories
Influential El Paso attorney dies from cancer
Top Stories
El Paso County Judge delivers his first State of the County address
El Paso community reacts to accused shooter’s plea ‘not guilty’
Memorial for the young girl killed in crash outside of Roberts Elementary School
Parents of El Paso Walmart shooting suspect release statement after court appearance
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Major temperature drop today, highs in the 60s
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Warm and breezy day, major temperature drop coming
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Warm, dry, and breezy conditions return
Fast-moving storms slam the Borderland
Tuesday Weather on the go: Rain chances and above average temperatures return
Monday Weather on the go: Wind Advisory in effect this morning, cooler temperatures today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
El Paso Locomotive FC plays Austin Bold FC to 1-1 draw
Top Stories
Chapin scores first win of the season over Bel Air, 61-21
Top Stories
Del Valle comes back to beat El Dorado 34-21
Americas edges Franklin 17-13 in District 1-6A showdown
Playoff berth on the line when El Paso hosts Austin
Jones named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Community
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Breast Cancer Awareness 2019
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
El Paso community reacts to accused shooter’s plea ‘not guilty’
Top Stories
TxDOT El Paso urges pedestrians, drivers to be vigilant with one another
Television host Rachel Maddow donates over $5,000 to Walmart shooting victims
Local high school students learn dangers of distracted driving from motivational speaker, virtual reality
SISD looks to hire 23 police officers
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Outstanding Athlete Giveaway
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND