AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, or TPWD, said Monday it will stock thousands of catfish at lakes across Texas through the fall.

TPWD said its Neighborhood Fishin‘ program “provides an opportunity for friends and families to participate in the Texas traditions of outdoor recreation by reeling in catfish close to home.”

TPWD will stock catfish from April to October at 18 lakes, including five in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, four in the Houston area, two each in Austin and San Antonio, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.

“Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are conveniently located in urban and suburban areas so that Texans don’t have to travel far to have a great experience,” said Craig Bonds, director of Inland Fisheries in Monday’s release. “Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels. If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member.”

TPWD says no fish will be stocked in August because of high water temperatures.

The following lakes will be stocked with catfish from April 14 to Oct. 27:

The following lakes will be stocked with catfish from April 21 to Oct. 27:

TPWD says anglers can keep up to five catfish of any size per day. At some locations, cleaning tables are available nearby.

Children under 17 can fish for free, but adults who fish must have a fishing license, according to TPWD. You can buy a “one-day, all-water” access fishing license for $11.