LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team is less than two weeks away from its 2023-24 season opener against Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

First year New Mexico State men’s basketball head coach Jason Hooten and his new looking Aggies squad continue to prepare for the season opener, but preparations have not gone as smoothly as NMSU hoped it would.

On Wednesday, Coach Hooten cited injuries as a reason the Aggies ‘are not where they need to be’ at this point of the preseason.

“We just are still not where we need to be with instillation and really everything due to injuries,” Hooten said. “As a coach, it’s hard because you put stuff in every day and yet you got two or three real important players that aren’t in there. And going through those things, it makes it difficult. So, I’m still not at a point where I know what we got, and what we’re going to look like and how we’re kind of gelling together. We’re still a work in progress for sure.”

Hooten did not specify players that were injured but is hoping to have them back healthy soon and ready to go for its season opener against Kentucky.

“My goal is that we can have those guys before the Kentucky game, full speed. And if we can, that obviously gives us a better team. The biggest thing is getting them back right. Then you have to worry about ‘well they haven’t practiced in three weeks, and they missed this this and this and this’ and that’s the part where it’s hard because you got to get caught up while you’re still trying to win and play basketball games.”

Hooten said New Mexico State is still waiting on NCAA waiver requests for Power-5 transfers Femi Odukale and Davion Bradford.

“The waivers thing, it’s always got you kind of on the seat of your pants,” Hooten said. “You don’t know whether or not you’re getting it and when you’re going to know. There’s been some back and forth so we’re still at the hands of the NCAA right now with that.

Hooten did say that if New Mexico State can get the waivers for Odukale and Bradford and get its players healthy, they can be a ‘pretty competitive’ team in its first year of the Hooten era.

New Mexico State opens up its 2023-24 season with an away game at Rupp Arena against basketball blue blood Kentucky on Nov. 6.