LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The NCAA transfer portal for the men’s and women’s basketball opened up on Monday.
Several players from the 2022-23 New Mexico State men’s basketball team – a team that’s under multiple investigations for the Nov. 19 deadly shooting that involved the suspended NMSU player Mike Peake and hazing allegations – entered the NCAA transfer portal the last two days.
Deshawndre Washington declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. The six-foot-seven guard also will keep his eligibility and enter the portal, per Stockrisers.
Washington started 18 of the 19 games he played in. Washington was averaging 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Aggies.
Issa Muhammad, a redshirt junior, entered the transfer portal on Monday, per Verbal Commits.
Muhammad started 14 of the 18 games he played in the 2022-23 season. Muhammad averaged 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 23.6 minutes per game.
Doctor Bradley also reportedly entered the transfer portal on Monday, per Verbal Commits.
The sophomore forward started 8 of the 17 games he played in this season. Bradley averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 17.3 minutes per game in the 2022-23 season.
Freshman guard Jaden Alexander made the announcement on his Twitter that he’d enter the transfer portal on Sunday.
Preferred walk-on Kent Olewiler also decided to enter the transfer portal last month.