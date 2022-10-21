LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – San Jose State freshman running back Camdan McWright was killed Friday morning when he was struck by a school bus while riding an electric scooter. He was 18 years old.

The university confirmed his death and said it was cooperating with the San Jose Police Department and California Highway Patrol in the matter.

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning. Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that,” San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan said in a statement. “We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed.”

According to ESPN, the crash took place two blocks from the San Jose State campus and is being investigated by the CHP, which has jurisdiction because McWright was hit by a school bus.

San Jose State said in a statement that the Spartans’ Oct. 22 game at New Mexico State was still pending and that the athletic department would, “do what’s best for the student-athletes.”

New Mexico State officials told KTSM on Friday afternoon that the school was meeting with the team to decide a course of action and whether or not to move forward with the game. No official decision had been made as of 3 p.m. MT on Friday. The teams do not have a mutual bye week during the remainder of the season that the game could be easily moved to.

This story will be updated.