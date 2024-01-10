LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Utah State is set to hire New Mexico State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling as the school’s new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: Utah State is set to hire New Mexico State DC Nate Dreiling as the school's new defensive coordinator. Dreiling worked two years as New Mexico State’s DC, including shutting down Auburn in a 31-10 victory this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 11, 2024

Dreiling has spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at New Mexico State.

In Dreiling’s first season in Las Cruces in 2022, he inherited a defense that ranked 127th in total defense among FBS schools. That year’s Aggies squad went onto to be the most improved defensive unit in college football, climbing 98 spots to 29th in the nation.

In 2023, Dreiling’s defense was one of the best units in the nation once again. NMSU’s defense allowed 22.8 points per game, which was ranked 44th in the country at the NCAA DI FBS level. NMSU’s defense was also the second best in scoring defense in Conference USA, just below Liberty, who averaged 21.1 points per game, in 13 games played this season, two less games than NMSU played last season.

Dreiling’s work received major, national attention when New Mexico State shut down Auburn’s offense in a 31-10 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium back in Nov. 2023.

Dreiling put together a stellar defense in 2023 while also handling a lot at home with his wife’s cancer treatment plus three small children. “Be Brave,” was the mantra many of NMSU’s coaches and players backed last year.

Losing Dreiling is tough for New Mexico State as he was set to take an increased role on the coaching staff in 2024, being the team’s defensive coordinator as well as the associate head coach.