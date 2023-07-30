LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Senior quarterback Diego Pavia aims to build off his 2022 season, where he caught fire in the back end of the year and take an experienced New Mexico State offense to the next level in 2023.

After going through struggles to begin the season, Pavia started the last five games of the season and caught fire. The product out of Albuquerque, New Mexico collected 934 passing yards, 350 rushing yards, and 14 total touchdowns in those five contests and led the Aggies to a 4-1 record.

One of those wins was New Mexico State’s 24-19 victory over Bowling Gren in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Pavia threw 167 yards, two touchdown passes, and rushed for 65 yards in that game and collected the game’s MVP honors.

That’s now all in the past and Pavia has his sights set on another successful campaign with the Aggies in 2023, especially since the team returned and recruited a ton of talent on the offensive side of the ball.

It’s got Pavia feeling pretty good about the tools he has around him at fall camp.

“It gets me excited for sure just because I get the ball in their hands and they do the rest,” Pavia said. “The whole receiving core, if you put it in their hands, they are going to make a play and then upfront we look solid.”

Pavia is also aiming to be under center and lead an experienced Aggies’ offense that returns nine starters from 2022.

“We got eight great running backs, ten good wide receivers, so it’s like we could really just put people in the backfield, put receivers in the backfield, put running backs outside, so what we’re going to do is a little variation of what we did last year and then just go from there and see what works for us.” Pavia said.

There is competition in the quarterbacks’ room at New Mexico State. Texas A&M transfer Eli Stowers and, Pavia’s fellow QB in 2022, Gavin Frakes are taking reps at fall camp alongside Pavia. But, it looks like Pavia will be tabbed as the starter when NMSU opens up its regular season against UMass on Aug. 26.

“Diego’s [Pavia] deal is just this, just leave off where you were and keep getting better, and he will,” NM State head coach Jerry Kill said. “He’s got that swagger in him but the other ones getting swagger too which is good.”