INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that both Garrison Smith and Aidan Thomas qualified for the NCAA Tournament and will head to the Las Vegas Regional.



Smith will make his second appearance in the NCAA Tournament after playing in the 2021 Southwest Regional in Albuquerque. Smith, a then-COVID sophomore, finished in a tie for eighteenth, firing a 213 (-3). Smith qualified for this year’s tournament field after winning the WAC Men’s Golf Championship as an individual, shooting a record-breaking 197 (-19) in the process.



Thomas heads to regionals for the third time in his career after securing an at-large bid. Much like Smith, Thomas competed with the Aggies in the 2021 Southwest Regional in Albuquerque. In his hometown, Thomas fired a 222 (+6), tying for fifty first. Last season, Smith went to the Bryan Regional, hosted by Texas A&M. As a sophomore, Thomas finished one shot better than his previous regional appearance, carding a 221 (+5). Thomas picked up his third All-WAC First Team honor on Tuesday and looks to make some noise in Vegas.



The Las Vegas Regional will take place at Bear’s Best Las Vegas from May 15-17, 2023. To advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, Smith or Thomas must be the top individual that is not on the team that wins the Las Vegas Regional. The Aggie duo will be joined by Caden Fioroni (UNLV), Mac McClear (Iowa), and Brady McKinlay (Utah Valley)