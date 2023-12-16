LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team was so close to pulling off an upset over a hot New Mexico team, but the Aggies just came up short as they suffered a 73-72 loss to the Lobos at the Pan American Center on Friday night.

NMSU didn’t even get a shot off. Aggies went for a full court pass on the inbounds pass and got picked off.



New Mexico edges out NM State, 73-72 in a very close contest at the Pan American Center. https://t.co/ifBFteflzI — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) December 16, 2023

This was the second meeting between the two squads this season and it was totally contrary to the first contest where the Lobos handed the Aggies a 106-62 loss in Albuquerque on Dec. 2.

“We gave them a game. We won that game. We just didn’t finish. I mean, there was no ‘hanging in there’ to it,” NM State men’s basketball head coach Jason Hooten said. “Our guys felt like we were going to win the game and we just didn’t execute at the end.”

The first half was closely contested. The Aggies went into halftime down 32-30 to the Lobos. NMSU shot 41.7% from the field and was led by Jaylin Jackson-Posey with 9 points. UNM shot 42.4% from the field and JT Toppin was the Lobos’ leading scorer at the time with 10 points.

In the second half, New Mexico came out swinging and built up its biggest lead of the game, 11 points, when the Lobos went up 44-33 after a Toppin dunk with 16:34 left in the contest.

New Mexico State showed resiliency and tied the game up at 47 with 12:18 left to play after a Jordan Rawls lay-up. UNM responded and built up a six-point lead, 61-55, with 09:09 left in the game after a Donovan Dent dunk.

Once again, New Mexico State countered back and went on a 10-3 run to take a 65-64 lead after a Rob Carpenter made three-point at the 03:33 mark. Carpenter then hit another clutch three-pointer to take the lead back from Lobos and go up 68-66 with 02:51 left. NMSU went onto build up as big as a four-point lead, 72-68, with 01:10 left in the game.

2H | 2:51 | ⬆️68-66@trillestrobb connects on back-to-back threes to put the Aggies on top!



📺 CBS Sports Network#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/j4FrjFaXoF — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) December 16, 2023

New Mexico’s Jaelen House hit a clutch three-pointer with a minute left in the game to cut the Lobos’ deficit down to one-point, 72-71.

Moments later, Donovan Dent went coast to coast after a missed shot by Brandon Suggs and completed an incredible acrobatic lay-up to give the Lobos a 73-72 lead with 23 seconds left in the game.

“You got to give them credit. [Jaelen] House made a big time shot, and then they got the stop and that [Donovan] Dent kid went coast to coast and made an unbelievable play,” Hooten said. “He’s the best player we’ve played against this year.”

After that late Dent basket, New Mexico State’s Jackson-Posey turned the ball over twice and NMSU didn’t manage to get a shot attempt off in its last two possessions of the game.

UNM secured its 10th win of the season and improve to 10-1 on the year.

Meanwhile, NMSU fell to 5-7 on the season, but showed a new sign of life after the team put together a solid fight against one of the best teams in the country.

“We’ve had got three close games, and we haven’t won one yet,” Hooten said. “I think sometimes when you have a new group and a young group and young as in like with me, you got to learn how to win, and you got to learn how to win those kinds of games. I think once we win one of them, then I think we’re going to take off.”

This is the third game this season NMSU has loss by a margin of six or less points (81-76 vs. Fresno State on Nov. 21; 90-84 at Louisville on Nov. 26; and 73-72 vs. UNM on Friday).

We just still growing together as a team. Like we know we can compete with anybody. We just got to close out the end of games in the last three minutes, toughest parts of the game,” NM State guard Brandon Suggs said. “We just got to keep building with each other, learning each other and closing out these games.

It’s also important to note that New Mexico State was without its leading scorer, Femi Odukale, in Friday night’s game against New Mexico. Odukale was not seen in attendance on the bench. When asked about Odukale’s absence, coach Hooten said it was a “coach’s decision”.

“Coach’s decision. If you’re going to play in our program here at New Mexico State, you’re going to work hard every day, you’re going to practice hard every day, you’re going to play hard in the games no matter who the participant is, and you’re going to be a good teammate. If you don’t do those things, then you’re not going to play for us,” Hooten said. “We’re not going to get crazy techs [technical fouls] in the game. We’re not going to throw the ball up in the stands. We’re going to do things the right way here and Femi has to figure out whether or not he wants to do those things. If he does, then he’ll be a part of this team and if he doesn’t, then he won’t.”

Hooten went onto add that Odukale is still on the team’s roste after Friday’s contest.

New Mexico State will now set its sights on its next game up: a road contest at Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday, Dec. 19.