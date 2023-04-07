EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu made public a letter this morning addressed to the NMSU community where he said he is accelerating the transition to allow the University the university to put its full focus on finding his permanent replacement.

Arvizu said he does not expect a contract or an extension when his term ends at the end of June. He added he plans to return to his other passions, including work on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.