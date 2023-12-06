DALLAS – Conference USA announced its 2023 Players of the Year on Wednesday. The recipients were selected by the league’s nine head football coaches.

New Mexico State had a pair of players earn Player of the Year honors.

New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. Pavia led the Aggies to its second 10-win season in program history, and first since 1960. New Mexico State also reached the CUSA Championship Game in the Aggies’ first year as a member of the league, and NM State is headed to its second consecutive bowl game, a feat that has only been accomplished one other time in program history. Pavia has completed 210-341 passes for 2,915 yards with 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions and has also carried 158 times for 853 yards and six more scores on the ground. The Albuquerque native orchestrated the nation’s 12th-best rushing attack in the country (202.7 yards per game) as the team’s leading rusher. He enters bowl season ranked 14th nationally in passing touchdowns (26), 15th in FBS in yards per completion (13.88), 18th in points responsible for (192), 21st in yards per pass attempt (8.55) and has the fourth-most rushing yards by a quarterback (853).

New Mexico State kicker Ethan Albertson was named the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year. The San Diego native finished 18-23 on field goals with a long of 52 and an average of 62.0 yards per kickoff with 49 touchbacks. Albertson led the conference in field goals per game (1.29) and finished with a 78.3% field goal percentage, which ranked first in the league among kickers with 16 or more attempts. The redshirt senior was named CUSA Special Teams Player of the Week a league-high three times and made a pair of game-winning field goals in the final minutes of games for the 10-win Aggies.

Here’s a look at the full list of Conference USA’s Player of the Year Awards (Courtesy: Conference USA).

2023 CUSA Players of the Year

MVP: Kaidon Salter, Liberty, QB

Offensive Player of the Year: Diego Pavia, New Mexico State, QB

Defensive Player of the Year: Tyren Dupree, Liberty, LB

Special Teams Player of the Year: Ethan Albertson, New Mexico State, K

Freshman of the Year: Michael Richard, LA Tech, DB

Newcomer of the Year: Quinton Cooley, Liberty, RB