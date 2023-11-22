LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State football quickly went from one of the worst NCAA DI FBS programs in the country to one to be reckoned with on the gridiron in the matter of almost two years.

Leading the rebuild of the NMSU football program for about the last two years is head coach Jerry Kill.

In 2022, Kill led the Aggies to an unexpected 7-6 season that included an appearance and victory over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Michigan.

The Aggies entered the 2023 season with high expectations and have exceeded them already. New Mexico State has won nine games so far this season. That ninth win was arguably the Aggies’ biggest of the Jerry Kill era as NMSU walked into Jordan-Hare Stadium as major underdogs and grabbed a 31-10 over Auburn. It was also the Aggies’ first win over a Power-5 team since they beat Minnesota in 2011, a Golden Gophers team coached at the time by Jerry Kill.

That’s not it for NMSU this year. The Aggies are also bowl eligible for the second year in a row, a feat that has not been accomplished since the 1959 and 1960 seasons. Also, New Mexico State is set to play in the Conference USA Championship game on Dec. 1 in its maiden year as a member of the conference.

The win against Auburn really put a national spotlight on New Mexico State’s turnaround under the direction of Jerry Kill. Questions about possible head coach jobs elsewhere being presented to Kill given his recent success at New Mexico State in evidently popped up on Monday at his weekly press conference. Kill opened up and was honest about the topic.

You win 9 games at NM State, beat Auburn & play for a CUSA title, questions about other jobs come up. Jerry Kill w/a long answer on that today. I took from it that he is happy, wants to keep building NMSU, but has told admin. what he wants moving forward. In CFB, never say never. pic.twitter.com/hNpTD3nVGT — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 21, 2023

“I’m 62 years old and not many people are looking for somebody that 62 years old. Everybody’s looking for the 40-year-old phenomenon that can handle kids and all that kind of stuff,” Kill said Monday. “I don’t worry about all that stuff. I’ve never applied for a job; took care of the job I was at and things happen. I’ve told our administration what it’s going to take to keep me here. I’ll leave it at that. The balls in our administrations’ hands really.”

Kill went onto to add that he hasn’t received any job offers personally and if he was reached out to, he wouldn’t talk to anybody because he’s focused on doing the job he has now at New Mexico State.

“I think that’s why I’m respected is that I’m going to coach and bust my butt and do what I need to do. I like it here. People have been great to me. We are turning around a program. I never got to set in any new facilities before. I never been able to finish because I have moved on and I like the weather.”

“I think that what we’ve done in two years and all that kind of stuff, I think that, it’s pretty unbelievable,” Kill said. “I just don’t look ahead because I’ve learned the hard way that you can take one day at a time and try to get better that day and then go to the next day. That’s how I coach, that’s how I live my life and all that. There are reasons why, so you know, we’ll just see what happens, but all I care about is winning right now.”

New Mexico State will look to grab its tenth win of the season when it takes on Jax State in its regular season finale. Both New Mexico State and Jax State head into the final game of the regular season with a 6-1 CUSA record which essentially leads this game to being labeled as a fantasy tiebreaker for a spot in the CUSA title game.

Jax State is ineligible for postseason play since its currently in its second year of its FCS to FBS transition. New Mexico State locked in its spot in the CUSA title game when it beat WKU on Nov. 11.