LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Good news for the New Mexico State men’s basketball team arrived on Friday.

One of New Mexico State’s biggest additions to this year’s team is now eligible to suit up and play for the Aggies.

The NCAA has granted an immediate eligibility waiver for New Mexico State’s Femi Odukale. The Seton Hall transfer will immediately help raise the Aggies’ ceiling. NMSU hosts Northern Colorado tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/rOhHh3Cfml — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 17, 2023

Femi Odukale received an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA on Friday, per a NMSU spokesperson. The senior guard is expected to be an immediate impact player for this year’s squad under the direction of head coach Jason Hooten.

NMSU signed Odukale back in May. Odukale comes from Seton Hall, where he averaged 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Pirates in 2022-23, while starting 32 of Seton Hall’s 33 games.

Odukale’s arrival comes at a perfect time as New Mexico State is set to play its first home contest against a NCAA Division I opponent. New Mexico State will host Northern Colorado at the Pan American Center on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT.