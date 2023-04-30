LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A day after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, a pair of former New Mexico State football stars landed opportunities to participate in upcoming rookie minicamps on Sunday.

Linebackers Chris Ojoh and Lazarus Williams earned invites to different team’s rookie minicamps.

Ojoh will head to the New Orleans Saints’ rookie minicamp.

Learning Chris Ojoh has also been invited to the #Saints RMC — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 30, 2023

In 2022, Ojoh helped lead the Aggies to a Quick Lane Bowl championship. The inside linebacker led the team in tackles with 108. Ojoh also ranked 13th across all FBS players (First among FBS Independents) with 5.3 solo tackles per game. For his outstanding efforts, Ojoh was named to the Phil Steele All-Independent First Team and College Football Network First Team All-Independent team.

After a tremendous collegiate career that was split between Eastern Washington and NM State, Ojoh finishes with 347 total tackles, including 179 at NM State. His 347 tackles would rank tenth in NM State program history.

Linebacker Lazarus Williams also got an invited to an NFL rookie minicamp.

Williams will break camp with the Miami Dolphins.

Williams logged 41 tackles in the 2022 campaign, including a season-high seven on the road against UMass. Alongside Ojoh, Williams forced a team-leading two fumbles both coming on the road. The outside linebacker broke up three passes on the season, including consecutive games versus New Mexico and UMass.



A tremendous season as a pass rusher, Williams led all NM State players with seven sacks on the season. On the road versus Liberty, Williams became the lone Aggie to record multiple sacks in one contest throughout the season.



In three seasons at NM State, Williams played in 26 games, recording 66 total tackles. The Olympia, Washington native logged 10.5 sacks throughout his time in Las Cruces.