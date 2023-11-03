RUSTON, Louisiana (KTSM) – On Friday, the New Mexico State women’s soccer team grabbed a 2-0 win over Sam Houston to advance to the Conference USA Tournament Championship game.

New Mexico State got two goals in the second half of the game, and both came from senior midfielder Gia Valenti (58:41, 87:48). Valenti is a native of Bakersfield, California — also the hometown of her late teammate Thalia Chaverria, the Aggies defender who died before the season. Valenti looked to the sky and raised her arms after her first goal.

“We talk about it all the time – play for T[halia Chaverria], and I play for T all the time. So, two goals for T – that’s what I’m here for.” Valenti said.

New Mexico State will now face off against fellow CUSA newcomer Liberty in the CUSA Championship game on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. MT.

Last time these two teams met, New Mexico State beat Liberty 2-0 and snapped the Flames’ unbeaten streak of 24 games, which was the nation’s longest unbeaten streak at the time.

The game will stream on ESPN+.