LAS CRUCES, N.M. – For the final time this season, NM State welcomed a non-conference opponent to the Pan American Center. In a matchup of former WAC foes, the Aggies never trailed and held the lead for all but 40 seconds of game time. Jaila Harding led all scorers with 17 points en route to a 70-39 victory, granting the Aggies their second consecutive victory of 30 points or more. Utah Valley (4-6, 0-2 WAC) hit just 14 of 50 field goals and suffered its largest loss of the year. With the win, NM State advanced to 6-4 with three games left in non-conference play.

First Quarter

After winning the tip off, the Aggies posted their first points off a free throw from Harding. NM State improved to 3-2 when scoring first and 6-1 when winning the opening tip (0-3 in all other games). The Aggies and Wolverines were deadlocked less than three minutes into the game as Utah Valley evened the score at 6-6. A prompt 10-2 run from the home team was highlighted by six points from Femme Sikuzani Masudi , as the Aggies took the lead back for the final time. Harding joined Masudi with six first-quarter points of her own, along with a pair of rebounds. NM State took an 18-12 lead into the first break.

Second Quarter

Coming out of the initial quarter break, Utah Valley got the first points on the board with a layup that made it 18-14. For the rest of the half, the home team outscored UVU 17-3. The Wolverines’ five second-quarter points were the fewest by any Aggie opponent in a frame this season. NM State forced nine turnovers and held UVU to just two made field goals. Senior guard Molly Kaiser played the entire quarter and outscored the Wolverines by scoring nine of her 11 points. Kaiser nailed all three of her free throws, was 3-4 from the field, and added a steal in her impressive +12 performance in the quarter. NM State took a 35-17 lead into the locker room.

Third Quarter

Lucia Yenes continued her hot streak in second halves, dropping all 11 points after halftime, including nine in the third quarter. The sophomore forward hit four of five shots (including her only 3-point attempt) along with both of her two rebounds on the game in the penultimate stanza. NM State hit eight of 14 shots collectively, winning the quarter 19-14 and taking a 55-31 lead into the final 10 minutes.

Fourth Quarter

Jaila Harding found her groove again in the final stretch, hitting all three field goal attempts. The junior transfer canned a pair of deep balls to highlight an eight-point quarter. Sha’Kyia Parker added another shot from behind the arc as part of a 16-point quarter where the Aggies shot 3-for-5 from deep. The Aggies continued to pull further away as the game wound down, ending the game on a 12-2 run to finalize the 70-39 win, securing their second game of holding an opponent below 40 this season.

Up Next

For the first time since Thanksgiving weekend, the Aggies are set to play outside the borders of New Mexico. They will take their two-game winning streak to Tennessee as part of the APSU Christmas Tournament. Austin Peay will host NM State, along with Troy and Stephen F. Austin. The Aggies’ tournament action will begin with the hosting Governors on Wednesday, Dec. 20, before taking on Troy a day later.