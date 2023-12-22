CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Two teams with vastly different styles of play entered F&M Bank Arena on Thursday afternoon. NM State’s stout defense and slower-paced core stared across at a high-octane, quick-to-shoot Troy offense that poured in 98 points a day prior. While the Trojans entered 2-7 and were allowing 83.4 points per game, it was clear that one side would be forced alter their strategy. In the end, it was the Troy who came out on top with an 81-66 win, due in large part to 34 paint points and 18 Aggie turnovers. With the loss, NM State fell back to .500 (6-6). Troy finished the Tournament 2-0 and improved to 3-7 on the season.

First Quarter

Troy quickly pulled ahead 6-0 in the first 90 seconds of the contest. The Trojans set the tone with their intensity and full-court press early on, forcing a timeout from the Aggie bench. NM State answered with a 10-3 run that was led by Jaila Harding . The junior guard finished the first frame with 10 points (3-4 field goals, 2-2 3-pointers, 2-2 free throws) and kept the Aggies close. NM State trailed 18-16 heading into the second quarter.

Second Quarter

Each team committed eight turnovers in the first half, but it was Troy’s three blocks that gave it an 18-15 rebounding advantage in the first half. Those rebounds turned into 20 paint points and six second chance points for the Trojans in the opening half. Each side scored 20 in the second quarter, but NM State lost the rebound battle 8-4. Troy took a slim 38-36 lead into the locker room.

Third Quarter

The Aggies lost the game in large part due to the turnover battle. Troy coughed up just five turnovers after the break, and had six steals. NM State, who ripped three steals in the first 20 minutes, failed to record any after halftime, and produced 10 of its 18 turnovers in the second half. Sylena Peterson hit both of her field goal attempts, but was charged with three fouls in the third period. Every other Aggie shot just 3-10 in the quarter as the offense struggled to find consistent, open looks. The Trojans took a 56-50 lead into the final 10 minutes.

Fourth Quarter

The margin quickly further swelled for Troy, as they took a 68-57 lead into the final media timeout. Molly Kaiser did her best to get her squad back into a close game, but went 2-8 from the field down the stretch of a 4-16 shooting performance. Hitting nine of 11 free throws was enough to land Kaiser 17 points, tied with Harding and Peterson for highest on the team. However, despite 18 fourth-quarter Aggie field goal attempts, just five fell as Troy expanded their lead to its largest margin of the afternoon at 79-62 with 1:50 remaining. The sides exchanged last-minute scoring to finalize the afternoon with an 81-66 score.

Head Coach Jody Adams, on the loss: “I thought it was hard on us to provide an interior presence that was stable. I thought our guards did a great job of getting downhill, getting to the rim and getting shots that we needed. Our passing struggles didn’t come from the press, but it came from us trying to enter the ball into the post. We just have to do a better job using them. They [post players] are going to be fought hard because of their size and what they provide at the rim. That’s a blueprint for what to work on coming back from Christmas.”

Head Coach Jody Adams, on the team’s energy and if it is the most pressing issue: “I saw good things from Sianny [Sanchez-Oliver]. I saw it with Sylena [Peterson]. I think those two had a really good game. I think we just need to have a true leader. We need to establish that and what our identity is going to be. We have to stack days together of being that team each and every day. Troy is who they are. They’re going to shoot it quick and run fast. Even if they miss 10 in a row, they’re going to keep shooting. I admire basketball players and basketball teams that have an identity, and stick to that identity.”

Numbers of Note

For the first time this season, NM State lost a game in which it scored at least 60 points. The Aggies were previously 6-0 in such games.

Troy held a lead for 37 minutes and 53 seconds of game time. The Trojans’ largest lead was 17 with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Once again, the Aggies fell in a game in which they were out-rebounded. Troy grabbed 38 boards to NM State’s 34. NM State is 6-0 when having as many or more rebounds than its opponent, but 0-6 when losing the battle of the glass.

Every Aggie possessed a negative +/- in their time on the floor.

The 15-point loss ties the Dec. 2 New Mexico game for the largest loss of the season, and became the team’s first loss by more than three points outside of their home state.

In over 30 minutes of playing time, Loes Rozing tallied a career-high and team-high nine rebounds in her sixth consecutive start. Her three offensive rebounds were also a career-high, and tied her with Molly Kaiser for most by any Aggie on Thursday.

tallied a career-high and team-high nine rebounds in her sixth consecutive start. Her three offensive rebounds were also a career-high, and tied her with for most by any Aggie on Thursday. NM State entered Thursday the best scoring defense in Conference USA, holding opponents to 54.5 points per game and generating 8.3 steals per game. After three steals in the first half, the Aggies did not post a steal in the second half and Troy turned the ball over just five times after the break.

Up Next

Following the culmination of the APSU Christmas Tournament, NM State will take over a week off over the holiday weekend, and will not return to action until Saturday, Dec. 30. The Aggies will stay on the road as they take on UT Arlington from College Park Center. The matchup between the Mavericks and Aggies will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via StatBroadcast.