LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State will go head-to-head against Sam Houston in a Conference USA midweek matchup at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

New Mexico State (3-3, 1-1 CUSA) is coming off a 34-17 win over Florida International. That was the Aggies first CUSA win in program history. The Aggies will aim for back-to-back wins in league play when it hosts fellow CUSA newcomer Sam Houston.

Sam Houston (0-5, 0-2 CUSA), led by head coach K.C. Keeler, has gotten off to a tough start to its season. The Bearkats have yet to win a game so far this season. Sam Houston currently holds a 0-5 overall record and are winless in two CUSA games. Sam Houston started its season with a trio of defeats in non-conference to BYU, Air Force, and Houston.

On Sept. 28, Sam Houston had its first conference game and fell 35-28 to Jacksonville State. The Bearkats suffered another close defeat in its most recent contest against Liberty, a 21-16 loss, last Thursday.

Despite the Bearkats having an 0-5 record, New Mexico State is not underestimating what kind of team Sam Houston is.

“They are the best 0-5 team in the country. I mean, they should a beat Liberty, should’ve beat Jacksonville [State], they played Air Force and BYU, and those two teams are difficult, so they’ve had the roughest road, I think, of anybody,” NM State football head coach Jerry Kill said. “so, they’ll come in here. I know his ball clubs and they’ll play hard. They’ve got talent. They’re tough on defense. They do some really good things. Their quarterback continues to get better, and I know they’ll be ready to play.”

“An 0-5 record does not matter. Every Saturday [probably meant Wednesday] it’s the best team that plays, so they [Sam Houston] are going to come out and try and pop us in the mouth so we know they are really good.” NM State wide receiver Jonathan Brady said.

New Mexico State is aiming to put together another complete performance on Wednesday.

Against FIU last week, the NMSU defense held FIU to combined 87 rushing yards. It was the second time NM State has held an opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards in a game this season and the fourth time under head coach Jerry Kill. The Aggies’ seven sacks as a team on Wednesday against FIU marks the most sacks for an Aggie defense since 2018 when NM State racked up eight sacks in a win over UTEP.

On offense, New Mexico State was led by quarterback Diego Pavia. Pavia threw for 256 yards and had two passing touchdowns. Pavia was also a threat on the ground as he rushed for 69 yards and had a 43-yard rushing touchdown on 11 carries against FIU.

By posting an average of 16.6 yards per completion, the NM State offense ranks sixth in the nation among FBS teams in this category.

Limiting turnovers will also be a key to victory for New Mexico State on Wednesday night. With just three fumbles lost this season, NM State is tied for first in Conference USA for fewest turnovers by way of fumble this season.

“We just have to do the same things. We can’t turn the ball over and if we don’t turn the ball over and we get a couple takeaways, have some big plays, and we’ll be okay,” Kill said. “But if we turn the ball over and we don’t stop the run, those two things right there, it’s going to be a long night.”

The Aggies and Bearkats have met several times as conference foes as they shared time in the WAC last season, however, Wednesday will be the first time that NM State will face off against Sam Houston on the gridiron.

Kickoff between New Mexico State and Sam Houston is at 7:00 p.m. MT at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.