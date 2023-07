LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball will play at Louisville in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The news was first reported by Rocco Miller on Monday. The Aggies will play Louisville at KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, November 25th as part of the programs’ non-conference schedule.

The meeting with Louisville will take place just three days after the Aggies wrap up the 16th annual Cancun Challenge in November.