LAS CRUCES, N.M. – One of the crucial keys to success in college basketball is protecting your home court. Over the past 15 years, the Aggies have done just that, totaling one of the highest home winning percentages in the nation (125-16 since 2012). Playing in front of a home crowd 5,908 strong, NM State (2-2, 0-0 CUSA) took on the Western New Mexico Mustangs on Tuesday night.



Following a two-point jumper in the second half by Jaden Harris , the Aggies found their groove, recording a 78-43 victory for their second win of the season.



“We played hard,” said Head Coach Jason Hooten following the win. “I think if our guys will continue to fight and do that, then we will continue to improve as a basketball team.”



The Aggies were led offensively by Jaden Harris who turned in 24 points while shooting 9-14 from the field. The Aggies also got solid production from Jaylin Jackson-Posey , Robert Carpenter and Jordan Rawls who each finished the night with double digits in the scoring column.



FIRST HALF

The first 12 minutes of the half was a fight with both teams consistently getting stops on the defensive end. The Mustangs eventually went on a 7-0 to take the lead with 7:54. The Aggies leading big man also struggled to stay on the floor – collecting two early fouls.

Jaylin Jackson-Posey played a big part in the Aggies’ first half success with a pair of threes that ultimately put the Aggies back in front. Head Coach Jason Hooten also got big minutes from Robert Carpenter who appeared in the starting lineup for the first time this season and pitched in six first half points.

SECOND HALF

Five minutes into second half, Clarence “Monzy” Jackson hit a three from the top of the key to spark a 12-0 run that extended the Aggies’ lead to 22 points.

Later in the half, Jaden Harris demonstrated his offensive skills and scored 11 straight points for the Aggies. Meanwhile, Harris’ burst was followed by another eight straight Aggie points – helping NM State build a 30-point advantage with less than three minutes to go.

Numbers of Note