What: Game Twenty

Who: NM State (7-12, 0-7 WAC) at Utah Tech (9-10, 1-5 WAC)

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. MT

Where: St. George, Utah – Burns Arena (4,779)

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Zia Country 99.5 (PxP – Jack Nixon)

Attend: Online Ticket Sales

Live Stats: Click Here

Follow: Twitter – @NMStateMBB, Instagram – @NMStateMBB, Facebook – NM State Men’s Basketball