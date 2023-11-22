CANCUN, Mexico — New Mexico State men’s basketball suffered an 81-54 defeat to Southern Illinois in the consolation game of the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night.

A big reason New Mexico State fell to Southern Illinois by 27 points was the Aggies’ rough shooting start to the game. In the first half, NMSU shot 15% from the floor, just making three of twenty shots in the first 20 minutes of the game. The Aggies also struggled from three-point land as six of its 17 misses in the first half were from beyond the arc.

The Aggies’ aggression at the rim earned them 13 free throws through the first half, making them at a 100% on the night.

Southern Illinois took advantage of the Aggies’ poor shooting in the first half and quickly built up a 41-19 lead by the time halftime rolled around.

In the second half, the Aggies managed to get the Salukis’ lead down to 21 points but couldn’t cut it down any lower. Southern Illinois would roll to an 81-54 win. Xavier Johnson led Southern Illinois in scoring with 18 points. D’Amico Troy and Kennard Davis also each contributed 13 points to the Salukis’ win on Wednesday.

New Mexico State’s Femi Odukale led the team in points (18), rebounds (8) and assists (5) on Wednesday. Robert Carpenter was the second highest scorer of the night with 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the glass.

New Mexico State falls to 3-4 on the season. The Aggies’ road doesn’t get any easier as their next challenge takes them to Louisville, Kentucky to take on ACC member Louisville on Sunday, Nov. 26 at the KFC Yum! Center.