LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State men’s basketball snapped a three-game losing streak as it took down University of the Southwest, a NAIA program, 84-49, at the Pan American Center on Tuesday.

It was a very lopsided contest from the start to the finish as the Aggies opened the game with a 20-2 run, never looked back, and went onto grab a 35-point win.

The Aggies tied their season high in points with 84, matching their totals against Louisville (11/26) and Sul Ross State (11/8).

Clarence “Monzy” Jackson led the Aggies in scoring with 13 points on the day. Jackson’s 13 points in 22 minutes, ties a season-high set against Sul Ross State. He nailed three triples on just four attempts, he finished with the highest three-point percentage..

As a team, New Mexico State made 11 three-pointers on 20 attempts, leading to a 55.0% three-point percentage on the night, the Aggies’ best three-point percentage so far this season.

Jaylin Jackson-Posey and Kaosi Ezeagu were the only other Aggies to record double-digit scoring nights as they both tallied 12 points. Ezeagu recorded his first double-double as a member of New Mexico State, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. This is also Ezeagu’s third consecutive game with ten or more points, putting in 11 against Southern Illinois and a career-high 17 points against Louisville.

Up next, New Mexico State has its first rivalry game of the Jason Hooten era. The NMSU men’s basketball team will visit Albuquerque, New Mexico, set to play a game against Rio Grande rival New Mexico for the first time since a deadly shooting in Albuquerque left former NMSU forward Mike Peake injured and 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis dead last November.