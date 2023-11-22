CANCUN, Mexico – The Aggies kicked off their two-day stretch in the Cancun Challenge with a matchup against Fresno State in which they led nearly the entire contest, however, fell in overtime to the Bulldogs, 79-73. With the loss, NM State will now draw Southern Illinois in the Riviera division third place game on Wednesday night at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.



The Aggies finished the contest with four different players in double digits, including a team-high 20-point effort from Robert Carpenter who came off the bench for the Crimson and White. Meanwhile, Jaden Harris finished with 17 points while Femi Odukale chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his second game as an Aggie.



On the other side, Isaiah Hill and Donavan Yap Jr. each turned in 20-point efforts to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Hill tallied a game-high 21 points while being one of two Fresno State players to knock down four three-pointers in the game while Yap Jr. finished the game with 20 points.



FIRST HALF

Despite being only a stone’s throw away from gorgeous beaches with clear blue water, NM State proved its focus was on handling business on the court as they opened the game on an 8-0 run which included a pair of three-pointers on the Aggies’ first two possessions of the game.

After posting 18 points and eight rebounds in his debut, Femi Odukale made an impact early against Fresno State as he scored or assisted on four of the Aggies’ first five buckets. However, Fresno State would eventually work its way into the lead thanks to an 11-5 run late in the first half.

made an impact early against Fresno State as he scored or assisted on four of the Aggies’ first five buckets. However, Fresno State would eventually work its way into the lead thanks to an 11-5 run late in the first half. From there, Jason Hooten ‘s squad quickly responded as it rattled on nine consecutive points to put the Aggies ahead by seven points with just 1:32 remaining in the opening period. This burst was a balanced attack as four different Aggies combined to score the nine points.

‘s squad quickly responded as it rattled on nine consecutive points to put the Aggies ahead by seven points with just 1:32 remaining in the opening period. This burst was a balanced attack as four different Aggies combined to score the nine points. Shortly after the Aggie run, Fresno State cut the lead to just two points before a bucket from Femi Odukale with 28 seconds to play handed the Aggies a four-point lead entering the break.

with 28 seconds to play handed the Aggies a four-point lead entering the break. In total, the Aggies held Fresno State to just 33.3% from the field when NM State connected on 50% of its shots from beyond the arc. The Aggies four-point advantage also came despite missing guard Jaylin Jackson-Posey who had started each of the Aggies first five games.

SECOND HALF

Early in the second the Aggies went on a 7-2 that ended with a Jaden Harris triple to push the lead to nine points.

triple to push the lead to nine points. With the Bulldogs continuing to put up a fight, NM State pushed back with a six point run that fueled by four points from Kaosi Ezeagu , including a rim-rocking dunk.

, including a rim-rocking dunk. After Fresno State clawed back into game again, with 5:54 left to play the Aggies pushed the pedal to take another nine point lead this time with a pullup mid-range jumper from Cook who finished with 15 points on the night.

In the last 30 seconds of the half the Bulldogs tied the game up 69-69 with a big three from Isaiah Hill. On the following possession Femi Odukale attempted to end the game with a three pointer from right wing and was unsuccessful which led to overtime.

Overtime

Fresno State took its first lead since 4:42 in first half and refused to let the Aggies run away with the score again.

After staying within two points of each other for the first two and a half minutes. The Bulldogs went on a 9-3 run of mostly free throws to run the time out and end the game with a hard-fought win in Cancun.

